Kannapolis announces Thanksgiving Holiday services schedule

City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS– All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage, recycling, yard waste or loose leaf collection service Thanksgiving Day and no loose leaf or yard waste collection Friday, Nov. 25.

Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay — Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Loose leaf and yard waste collection will resume on a regular schedule beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

For more information, download the free CARTology app from the Apple and Google Play stores.

