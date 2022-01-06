 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis announces virtual Fair Housing Event
Kannapolis announces virtual Fair Housing Event

Fair Housing Workshop

The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar Wednesday, January 19 facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 for landlord and property managers. The event will be facilitated by Gene Troy, Program Manager for the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

Topics discussed will include:

  • Landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities
  • Types of housing discrimination
  • Laws prohibiting housing discrimination
  • Examples of violations and complaints

For more information or to RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please contact Sherry Gordon at &704) 920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

