 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis announces virtual housing fair workshop
0 Comments

Kannapolis announces virtual housing fair workshop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Kannapolis

The city of Kannapolis has a virtual fair housing workshop set for Thursday. 

 City of Kannapolis

Cabarrus County, the city of Concord and the city of Kannapolis will jointly host a “Home Sweet Home” virtual fair housing workshop on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about local efforts to address chronic fair housing issues is encouraged to attend.

The virtual workshop will include a guest speaker from Legal Aid of North Carolina Inc. and several panelists who will share their professional perspectives on the topics of homelessness, homeownership, inequality and disenfranchised communities.

To register for the free, virtual event, visit https://forms.gle/kNgYYjY9jExvqv3d6 or call Alicia Broadway at 704-920-5137.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Chinese NBA prospect forgoes college, turns pro

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Dumplin
Local News

Pet of the Dumplin

Dumplin is a 7-month-old, super-sweet puppy who weighs about 32 pounds and will probably be around 40 pounds when she’s fully grown. She’s act…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts