 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kannapolis boil water advisory rescinded

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – The boil water advisory has been rescinded in Kannapolis for the Cannon Boulevard (Eddleman Road and Tennessee Street areas). Repairs to the water main are complete. All water tests are negative which means there are no problems with the water supply in Kannapolis. Therefore, no advisories are in effect. Customers do not need to boil their water.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts