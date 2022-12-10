KANNAPOLIS – The boil water advisory has been rescinded in Kannapolis for the Cannon Boulevard (Eddleman Road and Tennessee Street areas). Repairs to the water main are complete. All water tests are negative which means there are no problems with the water supply in Kannapolis. Therefore, no advisories are in effect. Customers do not need to boil their water.
Kannapolis boil water advisory rescinded
