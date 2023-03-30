The Kannapolis Board of Education and Kannapolis City Schools recognized the Wonders Cheerleading Squad for their recent state championship and accomplishments during the past season.

With only two seniors and 13 new faces, this talented cheer team of 20 members came together in February to not only defend their title but to come away with a fifth straight State Coed Cheerleading Championship

This squad has three All-American cheerleaders, won top camp honors at the Clemson Camp in July, and was recognized with the prestigious Program Tradition Award for continued excellence in spirit and character while spreading positivity..