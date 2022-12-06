Kannapolis Christmas Parade is this Saturday

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., this Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Kannapolis.

For more than 80 years, this parade has been a tradition in the city. Every entry in this nighttime parade is decorated with colorful lights and sounds for the holiday season.

The parade route offers the crowds numerous areas to watch the parade comfortably with the beautiful backdrop of the North Carolina Research Campus, Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters and West Avenue. We hope you will bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Laureate Way at the parking deck of the North Carolina Research Campus, travel down Laureate Way past Kannapolis City Hall & Police Headquarters, turn on West Avenue at the Gem Theatre and travel down West Avenue ending at the intersection of Vance Street and West Avenue.

Thousands of colorful lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of few holiday events held at night in North Carolina. Dozens of floats and 10 marching bands will participate this year in this treasured city event.

The parade is sponsored by the city of Kannapolis. Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations, and schools.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Dec. 10 - No on-street parking will be allowed on West Avenue, Laureate Way, and Main Street. For the safety of all parade participants and spectators, any vehicles not removed by 6 a.m. will be towed.

3 p.m. - Main Street will close to all traffic - Main Street is the staging area for the bands and other parade entries.

5:30 p.m. - Laureate Way and West Avenue will close to all traffic.

All streets will reopen immediately following the parade.

Parade route and parking information may be found at www.kannapolisnc.gov/kannapolischristmas