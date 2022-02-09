Kannapolis Citizens Fire Academy applications are open

KANNAPOLIS, N.C – The public can get a first-hand look at how the City of Kannapolis Fire Department trains and responds to the emergency needs of our community by attending the Citizens Fire Academy.

The Citizens Fire Academy is a ten-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis who would like to have a better understanding of our fire department operations and how we assist citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.

Course topics include:

Station Tours/ Department Overview

History of Fire Service and Life of a Firefighter

Hazardous Materials Response

Fire Prevention, Education and Investigation

Emergency Vehicle Driving, Rescue Operations and Thermal Imaging

Hose Operation and Live Fire experience.

The academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m., on Tuesday evenings, at Kannapolis City Hall (unless otherwise noted), beginning on March 1. To apply for the free academy, you must be a resident of Kannapolis and over the age of 18. Space is limited. To apply, please complete an application available at www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.