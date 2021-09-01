Kannapolis City closes offices for Labor Day

Kannapolis, N.C. – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection services will run on a normal schedule.
As Fall approaches, the attractions at Village Park will operate on a different schedule. After Labor Day weekend, the splash pad will close for the season. It will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 6, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50
The Village Park Carousel will operate on weekends only (10a.m. – 7p.m, Saturdays; and noon – 6 p.m. Sundays) through October 17. The carousel will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 6, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.
Village Park playground and shelters remain open daily and is located at 700 West C. Street.
For more information visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.