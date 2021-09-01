 Skip to main content
Kannapolis City closes offices for Labor Day
Labor Day

The City of Kannapolis announced that its offices will be closed Monday, September 6, and gave the Village Park's new fall hours.

 City of Kannapolis

Kannapolis, N.C. – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collection services will run on a normal schedule.

As Fall approaches, the attractions at Village Park will operate on a different schedule. After Labor Day weekend, the splash pad will close for the season. It will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 6, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50

The Village Park Carousel will operate on weekends only (10a.m. – 7p.m, Saturdays; and noon – 6 p.m. Sundays) through October 17. The carousel will be open Labor Day, Monday, September 6, from noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

Village Park playground and shelters remain open daily and is located at 700 West C. Street.

For more information visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.

