Kannapolis City Council approves $2.50 environmental fee increase

Additionally, Hinnant noted this was an increase which was originally planned for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was set aside for a while.

The issue of the increase in the environmental fee this year was brought up by City Councilman Ryan Dayvault at the meeting as he wondered out loud whether it would be a good idea to raise the fee considering the financial impact COVID-19 had on the City, County and State for the better part of the last year.

“In reviewing everything the past few weeks the only thing I’m a little concerned about is the environmental fee increase,” he said during that meeting. “Given our climate right now of COVID and everything that we’ve been through, there’s a reason people have been sent checks for economic recovery and all that stuff. So maybe, if there’s any way that we could put that off until the next fiscal year and use fund balance to cover that amount — just a suggestion — but maybe that will help people a little bit.”

Dayvault did not comment further on the issue in Monday’s meeting but he did vote against it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Hinnant went on to say Monday he believes the City is well on its way to a full financial recovery.