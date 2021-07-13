Kannapolis City Council approves $2.50 environmental fee increase

KANNAPOLIS — City Council voted 5-2 at Monday’s meeting to approve of a $2.50 increase on residents’ environmental fee. Council people Tom Kincaid, Doug Wilson, Van Rowell and Darrell Jackson and Mayor Darrell Hinnant voted in favor. Ryan Dayvault and Diane Berry voted against the motion.
The fee will raise residents’ monthly environmental fee from $15.60 per month to $18.10 or a $30 increase for the next fiscal year. Mayor Darrell Hinnant addressed the broader discussion on the increase during Monday’s City Council meeting.
“There was a suggestion that this budget included a $2.50 increase in that environmental fee,” Hinnant said. “So that you understand, that is not new money. That is moving money out of one account into another account.
“Currently that budget is already being paid out of our general fund, so the citizens pay that by paying property taxes, by paying sales taxes and all the other things, citizens already pay that. That’s not new money, and I want to make sure that you know and that the press knows this is not new money.”
City Council voted to approve the budget for the next fiscal year at its last meeting, but it elected not to collect the increase in environmental fee for the month of July as it planned to discuss it further.
City Manager Mike Legg said at the time not collecting the fee for the month would result in about $60,000 not being collected due to the fee, but he also said it was something the City could handle.
Additionally, Hinnant noted this was an increase which was originally planned for the 2020-21 fiscal year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was set aside for a while.
The issue of the increase in the environmental fee this year was brought up by City Councilman Ryan Dayvault at the meeting as he wondered out loud whether it would be a good idea to raise the fee considering the financial impact COVID-19 had on the City, County and State for the better part of the last year.
“In reviewing everything the past few weeks the only thing I’m a little concerned about is the environmental fee increase,” he said during that meeting. “Given our climate right now of COVID and everything that we’ve been through, there’s a reason people have been sent checks for economic recovery and all that stuff. So maybe, if there’s any way that we could put that off until the next fiscal year and use fund balance to cover that amount — just a suggestion — but maybe that will help people a little bit.”
Dayvault did not comment further on the issue in Monday’s meeting but he did vote against it.
Mayor Hinnant went on to say Monday he believes the City is well on its way to a full financial recovery.
“Billions of dollars were put into the marketplace for COVID by the federal government to help absorb some of those negative impacts from COVID,” he said. “The economy appears to be moving positively right now. In fact, the Bureau of Labor last month reported 800,000 new jobs created in the United States, so as a result of that, many people will notice as you ride around town that there are signs up in lots of businesses that say, ‘For Hire, For Hire,’ there are lots of businesses that are interested in hiring people as you go around.
“So I don’t think that things are negatively happening because of COVID in our community. Frequently business owners tell me they can’t get enough employees to meet their demands. I often hear, ‘Anybody who wants a job has got a job,’ or can come get a job. The City’s sales tax revenues are higher than anticipated and indicate people are out there spending money and are out there doing business.”
He also added with the way environmental fee collection is currently set up — and how it would remain if the increase was not imposed this year — small business owners would suffer as a result.
“Not everybody participates in garbage pickup,” he said. “Garbage pickup for our community is basically a residential process. For businesses, they have to make their own plans for garbage pickup. So…currently they would be paying in the taxes that they pay for their business and then they have to go out and pay again to negotiate a deal in order to have their garbage picked up. So what we’re saying is, if we leave this like we are leaving it now and not transfer it over to the environmental fund we will be continuing to impose upon the business community, the small businesses are going to be impacted negatively because they are having to pay twice for their garbage pickup.
“So as a result of that, the only way to eliminate this fee forever would be to reduce services, and I don’t think anyone is interested in reducing services.”
While City Manager Legg did not address this during the City Council meeting, in the item on Monday’s agenda which is up online, it mentions several cities have cut their recycling program entirely for financial reasons which could be an option for Kannapolis.
However, it also mentions this would lead to an increase in garbage collection and would have negative environmental effects.
Additionally, Hinnant added the City is considering adding a “full-blown recycling program” to Kannapolis’s services as soon as next year. That could come with a $5 increase in fees per month. He said if they hold off adding onto the environmental fee this year that could result in a $7.50 increase per month next year.
“If this charge is put off we’re telling the citizens that it could cost them $7.50,” he said. “We always complain about how Raleigh, and how Washington kicks the can down the street and never wants to make a decision that is the right decision.
“So I believe that if we put this off and have to use fund balance to pay for it we’re doing nothing but just kicking the can down the street and we’re guilty of what people accuse other politicians of doing.”