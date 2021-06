Kannapolis City Council Approves FY 2022 Budget

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis City Council has approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The approved budget is $85,250,848 and includes all six operating funds of the City. The budget includes no property tax or utility fee increases.

The current tax rate will remain at .63 cents per $100 valuation – a home valued at $200,000 will pay $1,260 annually in property taxes for all City services. The majority of the City’s revenues come from two sources – property taxes (58% of the budget) and sales taxes (20% of the budget).

“Last year at this time we halted many items in our budget as we adapted to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We purposefully delayed any new spending on projects and positions as we evaluated what impact the pandemic would have on our sales tax revenues, ” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “This year’s budget includes several projects and initiatives that we need to move forward with and the addition of personnel as we work to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the growth of our City. We are very fortunate to have weathered 2021 and we anticipate growth continuing rapidly in 2022.”

