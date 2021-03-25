Kannapolis City Council identifies top priorities

KANNAPOLIS – Members of the Kannapolis City Council have been working to develop its top priorities for the next five years. The planning process began over the last year as the City Council and management staff compiled a list of projects and initiatives that are important to residents; maintain and expand the quality services the City delivers and allow for the continuation of the economic growth and vitality of Kannapolis.

The list of items were then divided into three categories: major projects and initiatives; studies and plans and small projects and initiatives. There are 58 major projects; 27 studies and plans and 10 small projects and initiatives.

In January, the City Council began their work to prioritize all of the items in each of the three categories. During their March 22 meeting City Council members received the final rankings of the items in each category.

The top 10 major projects/initiatives are: a skateboard park, employee retention and recruitment, remodeling fire station 1, Village Park Phase IV, construction of a new eastside fire station, construction of a new westside park, litter cleanup program, Phase II of the Gem Theatre renovations, construction of a community center with a pool, streetlights and landscaping on Kannapolis Parkway.