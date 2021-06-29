Kannapolis City Council pushes back vote on Private Use Zones to July 12 meeting

KANNAPOLIS — City Council voted unanimously to move back a vote on potential Private Use Zones downtown to their next meeting July 12.

The reason for the move was due to the fact the City was not 100 percent locked in on the prices for these Private Use Zones which would be offered to businesses for private use in public assets.

Kyle Lingafelt is a co-owner of Old Armor Beer which is located in Downtown Kannapolis. He said he is in favor of these Private Use Zones, but he did ask City Council to work with the pricing before approving the resolution.

“We enjoy being Downtown, we really appreciate everything you guys have done,” Lingafelt said. “I think everything that’s listed there we’re on board with. I think it’s great. It all makes sense, I know you guys have worked tirelessly on it…the only complication is the price itself.

“That would put us at about $5,100 a year for our space, and at that point, it makes us almost wonder, ‘Should we be using that space. (Would that hurt) our business?’ That’s really the only request that we have. I would just like that discussion to continue about the price.”

City Manager Mike Legg said the price was the only thing still up in the air when presenting the proposal for the zones to City Council.