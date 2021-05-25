Kannapolis City Manager Presents Recommended FY 2022 Budget

KANNAPOLIS – Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg presented the recommended Fiscal Year 2022 budget to the Kannapolis City Council Monday evening. The recommended budget is $85,250,848 which includes all six operating funds of the City. The budget includes no property tax or utility fee increases, but there is a proposed $2.50 increase in environmental fees. The increase in environmental fees is due to the continued increase in the cost of collecting and disposing of garbage, electronic, bulky waste and recycling items.

If the budget is approved in June, the current tax rate will remain at .63 cents per $100 valuation – a home valued at $200,000 will pay $1,260 annually in property taxes for all City services.

“Last year at this time we halted many items in our budget as we adapted to the uncertainty of the pandemic. We purposefully delayed any new spending on projects and positions as we evaluated what impact the pandemic would have on our sales tax revenues, ” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “This year’s proposed budget includes several projects and initiatives that we need to move forward with and the addition of personnel as we work to recover from the pandemic and adjust to the growth of our City. We are very fortunate to have weathered 2021 and we anticipate growth continuing rapidly in 2022.”