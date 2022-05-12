Kannapolis city manager receives Regional Leadership Honor

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg has been honored with the James D. Prosser Excellence in Government Leadership Award from the Centralina Regional Council which is composed of government officials from the nine counties in the Charlotte region.

Legg has served as City Manager of Kannapolis since 2004. He began working for Kannapolis in 1995, first as the City’s Planning Director and then as Deputy City Manager. He has been involved in the dramatic change in Kannapolis over the past decade with the transformation of the community from a textile-based economy to a regional economy with expanding roots in biotechnology and tourism.

With direction from the Kannapolis City Council, he has managed the successful Downtown Revitalization Project which includes new infrastructure, a mixed-use development, the Atrium Health Ballpark and construction of the West Avenue Streetscape.

He serves on numerous boards and initiative groups such as the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, and the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce.

He is also a member of the following organizations and boards:

International City and County Managers Association (ICMA)

NC City and County Manager’s Association (NCCCMA)

Vice Chair, Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC)

Kannapolis Rotary Club (Past President)

Board of Directors, Kannapolis Education Foundation

Board of Directors, N.C. Music Hall of Fame

Board of Directors, Foundation for the Carolinas – Cabarrus (past)

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte his professional career has included positions with the City of Charlotte, the City of Cape Coral, FL, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and Vice President of Benchmark, Inc.

He and his wife, Kelly, have two children.