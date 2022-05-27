 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis City offices will be closed Memorial Day

Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. 

Kannapolis – All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed for business on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service, however, there will be no yard debris collection on Monday.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular operating hours from dawn until dusk. Beginning May 28, the Village Park carousel, splash pad and train will be open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m, Mondays – Saturdays and noon – 6 p.m., on Sundays through Sunday, August 21.

