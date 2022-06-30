 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis closes offices for Independence Day

City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS  All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service; however, there will be no collection of yard debris.

Please remember in North Carolina, only sparklers and poppers are legal. It's illegal to have ground spinners, bottle rockets, and aerial fireworks (any firework that explodes or leaves the ground on its own). Please adhere to the law and have a safe holiday.

