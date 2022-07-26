Kannapolis council approves resident-led environment, history, neighborhood focus groups

The Kannapolis City Council took another major step in its Imagine Kannapolis Strategic Plan at its Monday night council meeting.

The council approved the members of three more focus groups that will delve into specific topics over the next few months.

The council approved members for the Historic Preservation, Environmental Stewardship and Neighborhood Improvement focus groups.

Each group has 12 members selected from a pool of 88 applicants. Each group also has a member of the Kannapolis Youth Council assigned to it.

Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said the Neighborhood Improvement Focus Group had the most interest, with 52 of the applicants selecting the group as their first choice.

That focus group will focus on stabilizing existing neighborhoods, signage, monuments, enhanced solid waste services, development of neighborhood groups, proactive code enforcement and rental registration programs — just to name a few things.

The Historic Preservation focus group was the second most popular, with 28 of the applicants selecting it as their first choice.

The focus group will explore the idea of a history museum, which is something the Kannapolis History Associates has advocated for. The Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center has also expressed interest in a similar facility.

The Environmental Stewardship Focus Group had fewer than 10 applicants select it as their first choice. But Legg said the group will be tackling some major topics, the first of which is how to make the city an environmentally sustainable place.

The group will look into physical attractiveness of the city, litter cleanup, gateway improvements, tree planting, preservation of natural areas and the possibility of a beatification commission or a long-standing environmental stewardship commission stream.

While these are the three most recently appointed groups, the town will also have some city-, staff- and council-led groups going as well that will look into areas like transportation and public safety.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will work as the Parks and Recreation Focus Group. And the Homelessness and Housing Focus Group was formed earlier in the year.

That group should be wrapping up its meetings in the next few weeks.

Annette Privette Keller, director of communications for the city, said the focus groups were launched at a good time for residents who are interested in what the city is doing and will do.

“I think this comes at a really good time because people saw and continue to see what we have done with downtown,” she said. “We said we were going to do it, and we did it. And we did it on the timeframe and within budget. People can think, OK, what are we going to do next?”

City Manager Legg said the groups will provide the city with a path forward that is resident-led.

“We want to see a path forward on all those issues. The ones we appointed citizens to are really meaty issues that have a lot of breadth and depth. They will look into specifics. That could be financial, how effective is it, how complicated projects will be."

Legg said he expects all the groups to wrap up by the end of 2022, and council will most likely adopt a final plan around the beginning of 2023.

The groups’ findings will focus on short-term goals that can be accomplished in the next six years but also have plans for what the city could accomplish over the next two decades.