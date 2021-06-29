Kannapolis Council pushes back vote on Private Use Zones to July 12 meeting

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously to move back a vote on potential Private Use Zones downtown to their next meeting July 12.
The reason for the move was due to the fact the City was not 100 percent locked in on the prices for these Private Use Zones which would be offered to businesses for private use in public assets.
Kyle Lingafelt is a co-owner of Old Armor Beer which is located in Downtown Kannapolis. He said he is in favor of these Private Use Zones, but he did ask City Council to work with the pricing before approving the resolution.
“We enjoy being Downtown, we really appreciate everything you guys have done,” Lingafelt said. “I think everything that’s listed there we’re on board with. I think it’s great. It all makes sense, I know you guys have worked tirelessly on it…the only complication is the price itself.
“That would put us at about $5,100 a year for our space, and at that point, it makes us almost wonder, ‘Should we be using that space. (Would that hurt) our business?’ That’s really the only request that we have. I would just like that discussion to continue about the price.”
City Manager Mike Legg said the price was the only thing still up in the air when presenting the proposal for the zones to City Council.
The resolution proposed by the city would allow private businesses such as Old Armor Beer to use public sidewalks to set up tables or canopies to offer more seating and expand their footprint. To set this up the business would have to pay the City a fee.
The reason being for the fee is the City would like to be able to control the spaces downtown and prevent businesses from expanding past certain points. Additionally, with spaces such as the putting green or other public spaces around Downtown, this would allow them to be rented out for a fee for an event or party rather than allowing a first-come, first-serve type of situation. The goal is to maintain order as best as they can.
Public assets Downtown would include sidewalks, plazas, parking areas, streets, sidewalks, stages and miscellaneous open space. The proposed Private Use Zones could be used for outdoor dining, outdoor display of merchandise, food trucks and mobile food carts or vending units, reserved private parking and public accommodations such as ATMs and postal drop-off boxes.
The resolution would provide a no-fee, no-license primary private use zone extending two feet from all Downtown buildings primarily used for permitting outdoor display of merchandise and small signage, but it would also provide a fee-based, license required secondary Private Use Zone designed for the aforementioned uses such as outdoor dining.
There were some additional concerns from City Council members such as how these secondary zones could be affected by traffic, both flow wise and safety wise, and there were a couple of zones which some wondered whether or not they could be utilized better.