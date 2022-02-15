Kannapolis council to set long-term strategies for infrastructure, homelessness, others

KANNAPOLIS — The city council is looking to plan for the future and to plan big.
At Monday night's meeting, the council agreed to move forward with the strategic panning process for the next decade or to of the city. The city is calling the the plan "Imagine Kannapolis".
The city and council chose to create a new strategic plan following the council's virtual retreat. The council needed more time to plan for where the city is headed.
The City of Kannapolis will see more development downtown with the new Stadium Lofts. A new barbeque restaurant and tavern is also in the works.
And after so many major announcements, that isn't a surprise. Just un the past few years, the city has seen the opening of the Atrium Health Ballpark, Vida Apartments and the opening of the West Avenue District. Most recently, the city announced the Stadium Lofts Project that is to come. And there was talk of a hotel on the horizon.
The city and council said they want to adequately put time into planning out where Kannapolis is going in all aspects.
Also worth noting, Council member Jeanne Dixon will be able to have a marked input on the planning process for the city.
The planning process looks like it will span four phases. As of now, the dates set for each phase only go so far as part three of phase three, which is when council is set to adopt the strategic plan. It is scheduled for this November.
One of the reasons the city wants to start planning now what the city is calling a once-in-a-generation federal funding source. Kannapolis received $9.3 million it received from the American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) Act. Up to $10 million of the funds are allowed to be used to replace lost revenue. This will allow the city to put funds toward a government service or function. The city has until 2024 to commit the funds and until 2026 to spend it must be spent by early 2026.Part of the planning process will decided where to use those funds.
The city also wants to utilize the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), which was signed into law last year. The bill covers several areas like roads, water infrastructure and internet. The plan is to nail out the city's infrastructure needs as new federal grants come out through the act. This again was described by the city as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
The planning process will also address the future of the Castle & Crooke properties.
At the virtual retreat, there were somethings the council left to be determined. The planning process will hopefully smooth out those details like questions about a state park and historic preservation. But some council members answered one question at Monday night's meeting.
The city's homelessness strategy still had a big question mark over it after the virtual retreat. But Council member Doug Wilson made a motion at the meeting to move forward with creating a strategy. He said the council is at a point where it needs to take action.
Council member Dixon also noted the homeless rates in school children. According to Healthy Cabarrus, at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools noted 220 students as homeless.
There are also 150-200 known people living in cars, tents and other spaces across the county.
Council member Tom Kincaid agreed with Wilson and noted there are also several homeless veterans in the area.
It was unclear what future steps were for creating a strategy but there was talk of speaking with the Cabarrus Task Force that has been tracking the county's homelessness.
As the council moves forward with "Imagine Kannapolis" it's next step is a situation report which is scheduled for next month's meeting.