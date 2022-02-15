Kannapolis council to set long-term strategies for infrastructure, homelessness, others

KANNAPOLIS — The city council is looking to plan for the future and to plan big.

At Monday night's meeting, the council agreed to move forward with the strategic panning process for the next decade or to of the city. The city is calling the the plan "Imagine Kannapolis".

The city and council chose to create a new strategic plan following the council's virtual retreat. The council needed more time to plan for where the city is headed.

And after so many major announcements, that isn't a surprise. Just un the past few years, the city has seen the opening of the Atrium Health Ballpark, Vida Apartments and the opening of the West Avenue District. Most recently, the city announced the Stadium Lofts Project that is to come. And there was talk of a hotel on the horizon.

The city and council said they want to adequately put time into planning out where Kannapolis is going in all aspects.

Also worth noting, Council member Jeanne Dixon will be able to have a marked input on the planning process for the city.