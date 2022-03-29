Kannapolis creates homelessness focus group, first of many focus groups

KANNAPOLIS ⁠— Movement is finally happening with all of the Kannapolis City Council’s talk about addressing homelessness in the community.

At the Monday night meeting, the council approved 14 applicants that will make up the newly formed Homelessness & Transitional Housing Focus Group.

The group is said to be one of many that will address each area of Imagine Kannapolis — the new strategic planning process for the city. Many of the focus areas for the planning process came out of the council’s virtual retreat. But whether addressing homelessness was a priority seemed to be unclear following that retreat.

Several council members spoke up at the Feb. 14 council meeting in support of making homelessness a focus area for the strategic plan. Council member Jeanne Dixon mentioned her concerns for the statistics of homeless students in the Kannapolis City and Cabarrus County school systems.

Council member Doug Wilson made a motion at that meeting to move forward with a strategy to address homelessness.

The focus groups will be created for each area of concern within the Imagine Kannapolis plan. The groups will also consist of a small group of residents, city reports stated.

The Homelessness and Transitional Housing Focus Group is one of the first to be created.

The city sent out applications in mid-February to the Community Improvement Commission, Community Bridge Project and to city council for distribution.

The city received 14 filled-out applications. But not all applicants are City of Kannapolis residents. It looks like three live outside of the city. Staff said that it wasn’t necessarily important for them to be city residents for the focus groups.

The groups were supposed to cap at about 10 members, but the council chose to approve all 14 applicants.

The group is made up of a wide range of backgrounds from a retired teacher, social worker, retired nurse, retired law enforcement and even a transportation director.

The first steps for the new focus group will be to do a deep dive into the topic of homelessness, an official with the city said. The group will look at stats, data and hear from guest speakers who work in the field in order to understand exactly what the scope of homelessness is in the community.

The city said it anticipates the focus groups to meet only a few times and expects the entire strategic process to be completed this year. No specific dates or number of meetings was given. The focus groups will be coordinated by city staff and will consult with subject matter experts as needed. Meeting times will be coordinated to fit the group’s schedule.