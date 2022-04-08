 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis Dental Assisting Academy opens

Kannapolis Dental Assisting Academy

Kannapolis Dental Assisting Academy recently opened on Cannon Boulevard and held a ribbon-cutting celebration.

Kannapolis Dental Assisting Academy recently opened at 281 S. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

Camille Spencer, an experienced dental assistant and training instructor, is director of education at the academy.

Dental Assistants are important members of a dental team, providing a wide range of vital services to support dentists and their administrative staff. The Dental Assistant program at Kannapolis Dental Assisting Academy provides career-focused technical training designed to provide you with the knowledge and experience you need to start working in a dental office.

The program also includes on-site training students will have the opportunity to have real-world experience practicing the skills learned at the academy while working closely with the dentist, dental hygienists and other health care professionals within the facility, Spencer said.

“We are dedicated to taking care of our students by offering a high quality affordable dental assisting training program in a nurturing educational environment, Spencer said.

Morning and afternoon classes are available. For more information call 704-925-1375.

