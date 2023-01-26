 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis Farmers Market seeks vendors for summer 2023

Farmers Market Kannapolis

The market is open May through September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors. If you are a farmer, artisan, crafter, or baker we would love for you to participate in the market.

The market is looking for people who offer a wide variety of fresh local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts, pottery, hand crafted wood items, art, food trucks and more. Vendors pay an annual membership fee of $30, and a weekly rental fee of $10 per 14’ space.

For more information on the Farmers Market visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Irene Sacks, Director of Economic Development, at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.

