Kannapolis fire and police host a winter coat drive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Please bring new coats to these three locations by October 15:
- Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way
- Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road
- Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road
For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.
