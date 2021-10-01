 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis fire and police host a winter coat drive
0 Comments

Kannapolis fire and police host a winter coat drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Coat Drive

The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Please bring new coats to these three locations by October 15:

  • Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way
  • Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road
  • Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be a sculptor for a day
Local News

Be a sculptor for a day

  • Updated

It’s a rare occasion that may only come by once in your life: the chance to create an iron sculpture. You might want to strike while the iron is hot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts