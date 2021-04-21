Kannapolis Fire Department chosen for digital national pilot program

The Kannapolis Fire Department has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to participate in the second phase of a pilot program to build a digital community risk assessment (CRA) tool. The tool, or “dashboard,” enables firefighting staff members to gain valuable insights and make data-informed decisions around fire prevention and other risk-reduction activities in their communities.

The dashboard will help fire departments aggregate and disseminate data that pinpoint where risks exist within a given community.

“Access to accurate data will allow CRA leaders to use insights and make informed decisions about where to focus efforts and resources,” said Karen Berard-Reed, community risk reduction strategist at NFPA. “NFPA’s CRA tool will do the complex work behind the scenes to compile relevant data allowing fire administration staff to create effective community risk reduction plans that incorporate five priorities — education, engineering, enforcement, economic incentives and emergency response — in the most impactful ways possible.”