Kannapolis Fire Department debuts new safety initiative

KANNAPOLIS — The fire department debuted a new safety initiative to reporters Thursday with the hopes of keeping emergency personnel and those involved in accidents protected during incidents in dangerous locations.
“Over the last several years we have noticed more and more incidents where emergency personnel have been injured while working accident scenes or assisting disabled motorists,” Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff said. “Most recently, the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, have had people hurt and equipment destroyed because other motorists are not paying attention, do not move over or slow down, when they approach an emergency scene.”
In August, the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department was in the process of putting out a fire on I-85 when a tractor trailer collided with one fire truck and sent it careening into two more.
In that incident, the driver was taken to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns. No firefighters were hurt in the incident, but incidents like this are far from uncommon in the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2011 to 2015, 838 emergency responders died from fatal occupational injuries. Two hundred and thirty two of those deaths involved fire and rescue workers.
The fire department’s new initiative hopes to keep emergency responders safer.
Support Local Journalism
“Kannapolis has been fortunate to not have incidents where emergency personnel have been hurt at a scene and we want to ensure we continue to be incident free,” Winecoff said. “We hope that this new initiative will keep us safe while at work.”
What the Kannapolis Fire Department is implementing involves four key components: signage, lights, portable speed bumps and shielding.
When a fire truck is now called onto a scene one vehicle will pull ahead of the incident and deploy a portable speed bump to slow down motorists while a sign will be placed at the location warning of the barrier.
Another fire truck will be acting as a shield a few hundred feet back with traffic cones set out to direct traffic and place another portable speed bump to funnel motorists through the scene.
Additionally, the fire department has modified the lights on its vehicles with the hope that the new pattern could catch drivers’ attention more effectively while encouraging an abundance of caution around the accident.
According to North Carolina law, all drivers must change lanes on a multi-lane highway when an emergency vehicle is actively working on the road’s shoulder. Or, if the incident has occurred on a two-lane highway, a motorist must slow down. Known as the “Move Over” law, KFD is doing what it can to teach people about these rules as well.
“We will work to educate motorists on North Carolina’s ‘Move Over’ law,” Winecoff said. “Our message is simple — slow down, move over and pay attention.
“Our most valuable asset is our people and the people we are helping at an accident scene. We need everyone to be alert and cautious on our roadways so we can all stay safe.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.