Kannapolis Fire Department debuts new safety initiative

“Kannapolis has been fortunate to not have incidents where emergency personnel have been hurt at a scene and we want to ensure we continue to be incident free,” Winecoff said. “We hope that this new initiative will keep us safe while at work.”

What the Kannapolis Fire Department is implementing involves four key components: signage, lights, portable speed bumps and shielding.

When a fire truck is now called onto a scene one vehicle will pull ahead of the incident and deploy a portable speed bump to slow down motorists while a sign will be placed at the location warning of the barrier.

Another fire truck will be acting as a shield a few hundred feet back with traffic cones set out to direct traffic and place another portable speed bump to funnel motorists through the scene.

Additionally, the fire department has modified the lights on its vehicles with the hope that the new pattern could catch drivers’ attention more effectively while encouraging an abundance of caution around the accident.