 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kannapolis Fire Department is recruiting explorers
0 Comments

Kannapolis Fire Department is recruiting explorers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire Explorers

The  City of Kannapolis Fire Department is opening up enrollment for the Explorer program.

 City of Concord

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis Fire Department will host an informational and open enrollment meeting for Explorer Post 001, from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at Fire Station One, 300 Firehouse Drive. The Explorer program is open to all young adults, ages 14 to 18.

Explorers will learn more about the expectations of fire service, what is it like to be a firefighter, various training topics and how to become a certified firefighter. Explorer meetings are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

Parents/guardians must be present during this meeting to sign paperwork. There is a $70 fee for insurance coverage that may be paid by cash or check.

For more information, please call the Kannapolis Fire Department at 704-920-4260.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Local News

WBTV names new chief meteorologist as Eric Thomas retires. He might look familiar.

  • Updated

WBTV named a new chief meteorologist on Wednesday to replace Eric Thomas, who is set to retire at month’s end. Al Conklin is a familiar face, if you’ve watched the station anytime over the past 28-some years. He and Thomas have always worked side-by-side. “I’ve always thought of Al as a co-chief anyways, or at least the ‘morning chief,’ ” Thomas said in a statement released by WBTV on ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts