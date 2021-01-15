Kannapolis Fire Department Receives State Certifications

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis Fire Department has been recognized for achieving the highest standards for training and equipment following a detailed inspection by the North Carolina Association of Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

The department earned this recognition for meeting the highest standards in five specific rescue and emergency medical categories: Heavy Rescue (large vehicles such as buses/tractor trailers), Confined Space Rescue (tunnels/manholes), High Angle Rescue (multistory buildings/scaffolding), Agriculture Rescue and as an Ambulance Provider. A majority of the department’s personnel are now trained and certified in these areas.

In order for Kannapolis fire personnel to achieve this certification they completed a multiyear process of training and acquiring the necessary equipment. The department was also recognized as a certified land search team and has been sent to several areas around the state to help other cities when needed in the last year. The department was already certified and continues to provide water rescue and hazardous materials services to residents of the City when needed as part of their special operations team.