Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade reschedules due to rain

Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade

The Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival will now be held 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 14.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS  Due to the rainy forecast for this weekend, we are rescheduling the Fire Truck Parade and Kid’s Firefighter Costume Contest to 5:45 p.m. on October 14.

The Sunday Music Series Concert in Veterans Park scheduled for this Sunday, October 2 is also cancelled.

The Fire Truck Parade will begin at approximately 5:45 p.m. on October 14 on Biotechnology Lane, and proceed south on Laureate Way, onto North Research Campus Drive, and into the horseshoe by Kannapolis City Hall. The Kids’ Costume Contest will follow immediately after the parade at the corner of Watson Crick Drive & Laureate Way.

Join us throughout the day on October 14 for the “Fight Hunger with Fire” Food Drive also at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way. Bring food drive donations and help us stuff a fire truck from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donations will go to the Cooperative Christian Ministry. (The Fire Prevention Festival, which was also scheduled for this weekend as part of the Fire Truck Parade festivities, is cancelled and will not be rescheduled at this time).

Tags

