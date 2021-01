KANNAPOLIS — The occupant of a house on South Ridge Avenue escaped without injury after a fire extensively damaged the property this morning.

Kannapolis firefighters were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning where they were able to locate the occupant and extinguish the flames, according to a release from the city.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the American Red Cross is assisting the home owner.

No further information has been released at this time.