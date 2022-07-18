Kannapolis funds organizations serving low, moderate income residents

KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund allocation. The funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents within the City of Kannapolis.

The funds come from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Each year Kannapolis receives funds that can be awarded to non-profit organizations who deliver pertinent services to residents who are in need. Applications are reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff, who present funding recommendations to city council.