KANNAPOLIS - The City of Kannapolis has been recognized for its citywide National Night Out Event by the National Association of Town Watch.

The event was named one of the Top 21 across the U.S. for cities with a population of 50,000-100,000 because of its continuous success in bringing together people to foster positive friendships.

Kannapolis hosted the National Night Out event with live marching band music, a community resource fair with 25 non-profits represented, distributed 400 bookbags full of school supplies for children, and gave away 1,000 hotdogs.

Disposal of old medicine

Did you know there is a proper way to dispose of old medicine?

Unused medicine is a threat to both public health and the environment. Medicines that are flushed down the drain or that leach from landfills eventually end up in our waterways. Don't keep unused medicines lying around, but also remember not to flush medicines or put them in the trash.

To prevent prescription and over-the-counter medications from getting into our waterways or into the hands of children, please drop off medications in the drop box located in the lobby of the Kannapolis Police Department at 401 Laureate Way.