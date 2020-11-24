Kannapolis’ Goal for Seeking Private Investment in Downtown Properties is Progressing Successfully

All of the properties were first purchased by the City in 2015 as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project. At that time the City acquired 50 acres of land and buildings in the downtown and adopted a downtown master development plan. The downtown master development plan focused on investing in projects that would bring private investment to the City.

The first three phases of the plan included three catalyst projects that would attract private investment in the downtown: replacement of infrastructure and the construction of the West Avenue Streetscape (completed and opened in October 2019); the VIDA Mixed Use District public parking deck (opening Winter 2021); and the Atrium Health Ballpark (opened April 2020), the new home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The City invested $113 million in these projects.

“We have made tremendous progress in the last five years. We developed a plan and then we took action to make that plan a reality. Without our investments in the catalyst projects we would not have private developers coming to us with their money and their ideas for businesses, restaurants and offices. The City Council and I are excited to see what new businesses will be opening in our downtown and throughout our City in 2021,” Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “The sale of these properties and the anticipated property tax revenues, which we will collect in the future, will enable us to not only pay back the costs of our initial investments in the catalyst projects but we will garner the benefits of a having a vibrant downtown filled with business owners and residents in the apartments and surrounding housing areas.”