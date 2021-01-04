Kannapolis Honored for Communications Work

The Communications Plan included engaging city residents in the process through news releases, social media, email newsletters, maps, photos, a dedicated website, public meetings, hard hat tours, signage, and a huge opening event in the Fall of 2019. The goal was to engage and educate the public as the project evolved from the design phase to actual reality. As the design process began residents were asked to give input on the featured components of the downtown and as the project moved forward into the construction phase residents were kept abreast of what was happening. Throughout the multiyear process residents and potential investors in downtown were able to follow the construction process on the City’s website which featured a dedicated page to the downtown project with live camera webcam feeds of the construction, regular updates from elected officials and staff, hard hat tours, news releases, email updates and more.