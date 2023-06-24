KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis invites elementary-aged children to participate in a “Name the Truck” contest to brand the Environmental Services Department’s Street Sweeper and Leaf Vacuum vehicles.

Leaf vacuums are in our neighborhoods every Fall cleaning up leaves, and Street Sweepers are trucks we use daily to keep our city streets clean.

The city is looking for fun, creative, names that have personality. There are six trucks – thus, six entries will be selected.

The contest is underway from now until July 10, and the winners will be announced later this summer.

Contest Rules:

• Open to elementary-aged children

• Child must be a Kannapolis City resident and/or enrolled in a Kannapolis school

• All submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 to skeck@kannapolsnc.gov

• Valid submissions must include child’s name, age, home address, and school.

• Have fun and be creative! We are looking for names with personality.

• You may enter a design for both a street sweeper and a leaf vacuum truck.

Participants are encouraged to also submit a drawing and/or description of how the new name might look on the truck. Winning names will be displayed on a street sweeper or leaf vacuum truck, and the winners will receive a photo op with the truck and a gift card.