Kannapolis invites public to the law enforcement accreditation public comment

KANNAPOLIS, NC— A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will begin working on Dec. 6 to examine all aspects of the Kannapolis Police Department’s policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services. The Kannapolis Police Department has been accredited for 21 years and is seeking a seventh re-accreditation by the Commission.

Verification by the team that the Kannapolis Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation--a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence. As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public input session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Kannapolis City Hall & Police headquarters, located at 401 Laureate Way. The session will be held in the executive conference room on the 2nd floor.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, they may do so by calling 704-920-4127 from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.