Kannapolis Launches Customer Call Center

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis has launched a Customer Call Center with an easy to remember telephone number, email address and mobile app, for the purpose of providing a simpler and quicker way to provide customer service, to Kannapolis residents.

If you need assistance or have questions about city services, you can now call one telephone number – 704-920-4444 or send an email – custserve@kannapolisnc.gov. The CARTology app is also available to provide information and assistance regarding city garbage, recycling, yard debris and white good services. It can be downloaded for free from the Google play store. The city’s website, www.kannapolisnc.gov, is also available 24/7 as a resource for information and questions.

“We are constantly working to improve how we deliver services and respond to our residents and customers. As we grow centralizing our customer service staff in order to better serve everyone is important. Our Customer Service are trained to answer questions and provide information on items related to all our services. If for any reason they cannot help you they will transfer you to the appropriate department to take care of your inquiries,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.