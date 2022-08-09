 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis legend Norris Dearmon celebrates 100th birthday

Norris Dearmon

Norris Deamon celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday with a surprise party put on by his friends, church and the Kannapolis History Associates.

 City of Kannapolis photo

KANNPOLIS _ Friends and family gathered Sunday at Kimball Lutheran Church for a surprise birthday for a legendary figure - Norris Dearmon.

A World War II veteran, Dearmon is and has been an integral part of Kannapolis' fabric, according the City of Kannapolis.

Dearmon was instrumental in starting the Kannapolis History Associates and preserving the GI House which has earned him the nickname of “Mr. History.” His passion for preserving the history of the city continues to this day.

After serving in the military during the war, he returned home to Kannapolis where he worked for over 40 years for Cannon Mills and he and his late wife, Dorothy, raised their children.

