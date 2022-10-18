Kannapolis loose leaf collection begins Oct. 31

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis loose leaf collection will begin Oct. 31 and will end March 10. After March 3,the city requests that residents bag any loose leaves they have and place them at the curb for yard waste collection.

During the Loose-Leaf Season, there will not be loose leaf collection on the following holidays observed by the city: Veteran's Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 24 and 25), Christmas (Dec. 22, 23, and 26), New Year's Day (Jan. 2) and Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 16).

Loose Leaf Collection Do’s & Don’ts:

Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in ditches – in rows parallel with the street.

Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.

Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.

Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.

Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.

To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.