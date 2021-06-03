Kannapolis man arrested after police chase that spanned three counties

ROWAN COUNTY — A man was arrested in Cabarrus Country Wednesday morning following a police chase spanning three counties and multiple law enforcement departments.

Mitchell Ryan Herrington, 40, of Kannapolis was apprehended at his home off Salisbury-Old Concord Road after law enforcement officers entered his home following the chase. Herrington had locked himself in his bathroom. Officers broke through the door but had to use a stun gun to subdue Herrington after he refused to respond to multiple verbal commands to exit his residence.

He was charged with resisting arrest, felony fleeing to elude, aggressive driving, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, speeding, misuse of 911 emergency system, failing to heed lights or sirens and safety zone or sidewalk violation and reckless driving to endanger.

The chase started after a Salisbury Police Office attempted to stop Herrington on I-85 South around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 for driving a 2006 black BMW X3 at high speeds reaching 100 miles per hour while weaving through traffic. A Rowan Sheriff’s Officer and he North Carolina State Highway Patrol joined the chase.