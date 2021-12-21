Kannapolis man plans to buy his parents a house after $588,878 win

RALEIGH – Wesley Russell of Kannapolis said he wants to buy a new house for his parents after a $20 Fast Play lottery ticket turned into a $588,878 win.

“My parents are the only people who have always stood by my side,” Russell said. “I learned how to be a good person from them and it’s time to pay them back.”

Russell won the $388,878 Fast Play jackpot and, because he played the $20 ticket, he pocketed an additional $200,000. He said he was in shock when he saw that he won.

“I didn’t believe it so I showed the guy at the register and then he started freaking out too,” Russell said. “I thought I was being punked or something.”

Russell purchased his lucky $20 Jackpot 7’s ticket on Monday from the Speedway on South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis. He said he wasn’t initially planning to buy a ticket when he stopped at the store.

“For some reason I really was feeling super lucky and something was telling me to buy that ticket,” Russell said. “I think I’m still dreaming.”

He said this win came at a perfect time because he has a baby on the way in January.