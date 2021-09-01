Kannapolis National Night Out event is set for October 5

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The City of Kannapolis invites everyone, especially neighborhood associations, community groups and homeowner associations, to join the Kannapolis Police Department, from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, to celebrate National Night Out.

The event will be held at Veterans Park, located at 119 N. Main St., and is free to the Kannapolis community.

We will celebrate with free food, live music, children's games, and much more. Our police and fire department staff and other community partners look forward to meeting and interacting with everyone.

Our firefighters and police officers are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in our community. Please bring new coats to the event and your name will be placed into a drawing for a great prize.

Atrium Health staff will be at the event with their mobile vaccine clinic. Anyone is welcome to receive the vaccine that day from 1-7 p.m. Non-profit organizations will also be on hand if you need information on community services or if you would like to learn more about volunteering with an organization.