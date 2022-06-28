Applications being taken for Imagine Kannapolis focus groups

Applications for the Imagine Kannapolis focus groups are open, and the Kannapolis City Council has narrowed down the planning process’ focus areas.

The Kannapolis City Council decided to take a deeper approach in creating future plans for the city after its 2021 virtual retreat. Council members felt like they lacked the time and in-depth discussion needed to address certain concerns.

The goal for the Imagine Kannapolis planning process is said to be establishing a future vision for Kannapolis, determining focus areas that will bring the vision to fruition, setting objectives, developing a financial and operational plan and, finally, implementing the plan.

The City Council approved the seven focus areas for the planning process at its June 27 meeting.

The focus areas are:

Health & Safety

Human & Social Needs

Economic Vibrancy & Employment

Education & Learning

Tourism & Cultural Vibrancy

Natural & Built Environment

General Government

In addition to the focus areas, the city is conducting focus groups comprised of residents and staffers depending on the group.

The focus groups are expected to meet several times between July and October of this year.

In total, the council has approved 13 primary focus groups and 13 secondary focus groups in the course of Imagine Kannapolis.

The primary focus groups will be formed and meet first. The primary groups will meet this summer and into the fall. The plans stemming from these focus groups are expected to be implemented some time in the late fall and winter of this year.

The primary groups will be split between citizen-led and city staff-led groups.

There will be five citizen-led primary groups that will delve into:

Historic preservation

Environmental stewardship

Neighborhood improvement

Recreation facilities

Homelessness & transitional housing

There will be eight city staff-led primary groups, covering:

Public safety facilities

Downtown revitalization

Midway/North Kannapolis revitalization

NCRC sustainability

Tourism

Infrastructure

Transportation

General government facilities and services

The homelessness and transitional housing group was the first to be appointed. Council appointed the focus group members in March.

At the City Council’s February meeting, several council members advocated for the Imagine Kannapolis planning process to include specific attention to homelessness in the city. This prompted the group’s early formation.

The first primary focus groups expected to meet are the homelessness and transitional housing, historic preservation, environmental stewardship and neighborhood improvement groups.

The council previously decided that the groups will cap somewhere around 10 members each.

The City Council has opened up applications for the groups to the public. The focus groups will only meet a few times over the next four months, and the entire strategic process will be completed this year.

City staffers will present the focus groups’ findings and offer a recommended financial plan for the first phase of Imagine Kannapolis at the Nov. 14 meeting. Phase 1 is also expected to be implemented in January 2023.

Residents can fill out an application for the focus groups online at https://bit.ly/kannapolisimagine

Applications are due by July 18, and the City Council will make appointments at its July 25 meeting.