Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

Senior Trips

Seniors will be able to participate in several trips in November, December and January.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas Lunch. The costs of the activities vary. Residents of Kannapolis and non-residents are welcome to participate.

Senior Trip Schedule

  • Ghosts of Davidson – November 14
  • Southern Christmas Show – November 17
  • Charlotte Ballet – The Nutcracker – December 9
  • Senior Christmas Lunch – December 19
  • Christmas at Biltmore – January 3

Registration for the trips is underway now. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms to register. You may also call 704.920.4343 or email Juliann Chavez at jchavez@kannapolisnc.gov.

