Kannapolis Planning and Zoning commission approves rezoning for Old Beatty Ford Road site

“And with the changes of square footage in units and stuff…everything seems very vague and up in the air and I kind of question approving this now just because it might change in a month from now.”

Assistant City Manager Wilmer Melton said they can’t get specific with every aspect of the plan in case there are changes to be made that they might not know about yet. It is common for the City to wait to announce who will be occupying sites until later in the process. For example, Prime Beverage did not announce it was coming to the City until after a certain site was built and ready to go.

However, a particular area of concern came when it was announced the neighborhood on site would only have around 160 homes as opposed to the originally planned 400. A spokesman from McAdams said that changed due to effects from the pandemic.

But several members of the Planning and Zoning Commission questioned what exactly those effects were.

“What specifically changed?” Board Chair Chris Puckett asked. “Because I’m a licensed realtor…and (fellow Planning and Zoning member) Shelly (Stein) is as well. We need more homes so that hasn’t changed…so I’m not following your reasoning.”

