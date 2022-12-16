 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis Police announce winners of children’s coloring contest

Keyon Reese

 Keyon Reese (middle) tied for third in the contest. 

 Submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS – Wow! There were more than 100 children to enter the Kannapolis Police Department’s Coloring Contest.

Children between the ages of 4 and 10 were asked to color a copy of the uniform patch Kannapolis Police Officers wear.

“I want to thank all the children who entered. It was a difficult decision as there were so many wonderful entries. All the officers had a great time selecting the winners,” commented Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Color Contest

The first-place coloring has been converted to a cling decal and placed on every police vehicle in the city for the next two months.

After every officer voted - Milynzia Gaddy, 10, a homeschool student was selected as the first-place winner. Her colored version featured red, gold and blue glitter surrounding the borders of the patch. Her coloring has been converted to a cling decal and placed on every police vehicle in the city for the next two months.

The second place winner was Amelia Astrada, who attends Winecoff Elementary School.

There was a tie for third place – Keyon Reese who attends Forest Park Elementary School and Mila Allmon who is homeschooled.

All the winners received gift cards to do fun things around the city.

