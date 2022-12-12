Kannapolis Police bring holiday cheer to local kids

KANNAPOLIS – Last week Kannapolis Police officers were busy with their Annual Cops Target Kids Event.

More than 60 children, aged preschool to high school, from the community, were treated to a day of shopping with police officers, lunch with Santa and a ride in a patrol car.

“We look forward to this event all year long. People in the community help us raise funds to cover the costs and everyone in the department, including our families, join us to make Christmas better for children in our community who otherwise would not have gifts under the tree”, said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry.

Police officers and their families adopt a child for the day of shopping at Target and Rack Room Shoes for clothing, shoes and other necessities and of course, toys. Additional sponsors of the event this year include the Gene Haas Foundation, Food Lion and members of Irish Creek Golf Course.

“The children are very excited and appreciative. Many of them want to buy things for their siblings or parents not just themselves. This event gives us the opportunity to help children we see every day in our schools, connect with many other members of our community and it makes the holiday more special for all of us,” commented Captain Jennifer Clark. “We appreciate everyone who helps us make this event happen annually.”