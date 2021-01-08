Kannapolis Police Department Promotions Announced

Captain Brent Rowland will oversee the Field Operations Bureau. His responsibilities will include the Patrol and Traffic Divisions. He began his career with the Kannapolis Police Department as a patrol officer in 2002. In 2009 he earned the designation of Police Officer II and was promoted to Sergeant in 2010, Master Police Officer in 2018 and Lieutenant in 2020.

In addition to his regular duties, Brent is one of the agency’s certified traffic reconstruction specialists. He is a member of the Special Response Team and Honor Guard, and he also serves as coordinator of the Drone Unit. He was awarded a Police Commendation in 2008 for outstanding actions in the performance of duty, was the 2009 recipient of the Rowan Optimist Club Officer of the Year Award and was honored in 2019 for outstanding work in the community by Cannon Memorial Lodge #626. He also received a Life Saving Award from the department in 2020.

Rowland holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. He is a graduate of First Assembly Christian School and studied criminal justice at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Brent is married to Tracy Rowland and the son of Steve and Carol Rowland.