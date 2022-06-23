 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kannapolis police investigate deadly shooting

Kannapolis Police Department
Kannapolis Police Department

KANNAPOLS  Kannapolis Police are searching for suspect or suspects who are wanted in the shooting death of a person Wednesday evening.

Police officers arrived at the scene near Fairview and South Cannon Boulevard after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, medical personnel attempted to save the person, but the victim did subsequently die from injuries, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident or any others, please contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward, contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

