Kannapolis Police K-9 retires

Zeko and Sergeant Chris Hamilton

Zeko will be able to retire to Sergeant Chris Hamilton's house.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Zeko, one of our beloved K-9s is retiring!

Zeko, a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, has been working as K-9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. The activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was finding narcotics. Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Zeko enjoyed snacking on beef sticks whenever they stopped at a gas station. Zeko plans to enjoy his retirement by going on lots of walks while also getting lots of belly rubs. He is going to miss going to work with his dad, Sergeant Chris Hamilton, but he is happy that he can retire to his dad’s house.

