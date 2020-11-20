Kannapolis Police Officers Collecting for Toys for Tots Christmas Program

KANNAPOLIS – Since 2013, Kannapolis police officers have partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” Christmas program.

Police officers, who are in neighborhoods every day, identify less fortunate children in our City, who would not have a visit from Santa. They also work with Kannapolis City School counselors and the U.S. Marine Corp website www.toysfortots.org where families can also apply for assistance.

When the department began participating in the program, 56 families were helped. Last year, Kannapolis police officers helped over 350 families in Kannapolis, Rowan County and Cabarrus County. The officers are proud to be the only law enforcement agency in the area assisting with this program.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, please bring your new unwrapped toy donations to the Kannapolis Police Department by December 18.